Christmas booze ban for 'comical' Castleford taxi-rank brawlers

A group of drunken middle-aged brawlers who began fighting at a taxi office have all been ordered to quit drinking for Christmas, or face jail.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five have been told to stay dry during the festive period after the scrap, which the judge at Leeds Crown Court described as being a “shocking display of violence”.

Judge Ray Singh said all were clearly drunk, stumbling around and falling over each other, and added: “It it was not so serious, it would be almost comical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Lee, Wendy Lee, David Lockwood, Craig Tebby and Christopher Tebby all admitted a charge of affray. Craig Tebby also admitted a charge of ABH after he was seen throwing more than 40 punches during the melee.

Prosecutor Harry Crowson said the Lees had been in the taxi office on Carlton Street, Castleford, on October 28, 2022, when Lockwood and another man entered.

It is uncertain what triggered the confrontation, but it spilled into the street and was caught on CCTV.

The five drunken defendants were throwing punches and kicks during the fight on Carlton Street in Castleford and have now been told they must stop drinking over Christmas. (pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

Wendy Lee was knocked unconscious by David Lockwood as she tried to stop Kevin Lee being attacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Crowson said “at multiple points all of the defendants take the role of aggressor” and are each knocked or taken to the ground.

Five minutes later and a short distance away, the Tebbys become involved and further punches and kicks are dished out again. Craig Tebby threw 23 unanswered punches to David Lockwood who was on the ground, and a further 11 to another male who was also on the ground.

They were all later arrested and interviewed.

Kevin Lee, 58, of Brigshaw Drive, Allerton Bywater, told officers he remembered being pushed in the doorway of the taxi office. He said most of his actions were in defence of himself and his wife, 62-year-old Wendy Lee, of the same address. She told officers her conduct was “reasonable and lawful”.

David Lockwood, 73, of Fryston Road, Castleford said he had drunk around six pints of beer and had been in the taxi office when he bumped into Kevin Lee. They had a verbal exchange which led to the violence. He told officers he was simply “fighting for his life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Tebby, 38, of Hammondstreet Road, Hertfordshire, and Craig Tebby, 34, of North Street, Castleford, both gave no-comment interviews.

No mitigation was offered by any of the defendants’ barristers after Judge Singh said he would not jail them.

He told them: “None of you are adolescents or youths who can’t control your behaviour when in drink. You are all fully-grown adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The level of violence you were involved in was persistent and prolonged.”

He gave Craig Tebby a 15-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. The rest each received nine months’ jail, suspended for two years.

However, they all received a 30-day alcohol-monitoring requirement, apart from Craig Tebby who received a 60-day requirement. It means each will be fitted with an electronic ankle tag that will detect even the slightest drop of alcohol consumed.

Judge Singh said: “It means you are going through the festive period and you can’t drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This tag is very sensitive. If at any point you consume any alcohol, even a shandy or a port with your mince pie, it will activate that tag. You know what will happen to you. Please do not think you can beat that tag.”