Christopher Alcock was locked up for 23 months over the violence which took place in front of children at Bramley Villagers Club

Alcock punched one victim unconscious, threw a chair at another customer, headbutted a third man and showered a staff member with glass.

During a separate incident while on bail, Alcock bit his girlfriend as he subjected her to domestic violence.

Leeds Crown Court heard part of the incident at the club was captured on CCTV footage.

Emma Handley, prosecuting, said Alcock went to the club with his partner on August 17, 2019.

Two of the victims were seen on the footage standing near to the exit of the club as Alcock paced in an out of the premises a number of times.

As Alcock and his partner were about the leave they could be seen speaking to the men.

Members of the public intervened and calmed things down.

Alcock then walked up to one of the men and punched him in the face.

He landed on a table and then fell to the floor unconscious.

Alcock picked up a large armchair and threw it at the other man, narrowly missing him.

He threw another chair before around eight or nine people tried to restrain him.

The defendant grabbed a third man by the neck and headbutted him.

A member of staff ran around the bar to try to remove glasses but was not able to get there quickly enough.

Alcock picked up a glass and smashed it.

Children could be seen on the footage running into the club's lounge area to get away from the disturbance.

The prosecutor said the man who was knocked unconscious suffered a fracture to his eye socket and needed hospital treatment.

Alcock carried out an attack on his partner on December 14 last year while he was on bail.

Ms Handley described how Alcock had been drinking heavily at the time he grabbed the woman by the hair and bit her on the cheek during an argument at their home.

Alcock, of Farrow Vale, Armley, pleaded guilty to affray and causing actual bodily harm.

Danielle Graham, mitigating, said Alcock had been in custody on remanded for seven months since attacking his partner.

Ms Graham said Alcock carried out the offence at the club after he had been provoked.

She added that Alcock is still in a relationship with his partner and his family had suffered as result of him being in custody.

Sentencing, Recorder Darren Preston said: "There were children in the club as you wreaked mayhem.