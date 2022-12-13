Stuart Alexander, 56, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison at Bradford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, December 12). He pleaded guilty to 14 non-recent indecent assault offences against three child victims.

Alexander, previously from Elland, was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). An investigation into the offences began back in August 2019 and was conducted by Calderdale child safeguarding detectives when a report was made relating to one of the child victims.

The investigation into the offences was led by DC Katy Wilson of the Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit, who praised the bravery of the victims. In an official statement released by West Yorkshire Police, DC Wilson said: "Stuart Alexander abused the trust of these children who were in no position to defend themselves in the most abhorrent way, and the sentence he received reflects the seriousness of his actions.

Stuart Alexander, 56, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison. Image: West Yorkshire Police

"I want to praise the bravery of his victims who wanted to see justice done and who have supported our prosecution throughout. I hope they can have some sense of closure from seeing Alexander answer for his crimes and receive a significant custodial sentence.