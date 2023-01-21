Police were called out to Chapeltown following reports of a disturbance in the middle of the day. Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Shortly after 3pm on Thursday January 19, police were called out to Grange View in Chapeltown. They had received reports of a fight involving a small group of males with weapons.

Armed police were called out to Chapeltown after reports of a street brawl (Photo: Google)

Armed officers were sent out to the street and a man was found close by with stab wounds to his shoulder. A police cordon was put in place in Mexborough Grove as forensic examination took place, but has since been removed.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Has anyone been arrested?As of Friday afternoon, West Yorkshire Police had not made any arrests in connection with the incident. Leeds District CID are continuing to investigate the attack.

What have police said about the attack?

A police spokesperson said: “At 3.11pm on Thursday, police received a report of a disturbance involving a small group of males with weapons in Grange View, Leeds. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and a man was found close by with stab wounds to his shoulder.

“He was taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. A scene was put in place in Mexborough Grove for forensic examination and Leeds District CID are now continuing enquiries.”

What should I do if I have information on the incident?

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 967 of 19 January.

