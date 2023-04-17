Chapeltown murder: Young man denies stabbing Peter Wass to death on city street
A 21-year-old has denied the murder of a man who was stabbed to death on a Chapeltown street.
Kaiden Williams is charged in connection with the death of Peter Wass in March. He appeared before Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds this afternoon where he formally entered a not-guilty plea to murder. However, he did admit to being in possession of an offensive weapon in public at the time.
Mr Wass’ family were present in court for the shorting hearing.
Williams, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and enter his pleas. His trial date has been set down for September 4, and is expected to last two weeks.
He was remanded back into custody and told he must attend in person for his trial, rather than over video link.
A pathology report into Mr Wass’ death has been ordered by the court which Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he wanted by June 2.
Peter Wass, of Roundhay, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in Chapeltown on the afternoon of March 2. The incident happened in the street near to the junction of Hamilton Place and Hamilton Avenue at about 2.30pm.
Members of the public tried to help Mr Wass after he was wounded, before he was taken to hospital by paramedics and eventually pronounced dead at 3:20pm.
Police cordoned off a large area in the suburb, including Hamilton Avenue, Spencer Place and Rossington Drive, as they investigated what took place.
They later arrested 21-year-old Williams in Hartlepool. A 17-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.