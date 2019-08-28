Chapeltown murder victim pictured for the first time as West Yorkshire Police reveal he died from a stab wound

The victim of a a murder in Chapeltown died from a stab wound, West Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Tcherno Ly, pictured for the first time, has been named as the 21-year-old who died after being found seriously injured on Chapeltown Road on Sunday evening.

Police and Forensic officers at the scene of a murder at Button Hill, Chapeltown Road, Leeds.26th August 2019.

The 21-year-old was a single man living in Hunslet at the time. He was originally from Guinea-Bissau in West African, and had family both there and in Leeds and elsewhere in the UK.

Detectives said on Wednesday that Mr Ly was not known to police and they were trying to establish a motive for the attack.

A post-mortem carried out revealed Mr Ly died of a stab wound.

Officers were called shortly before 10pm on Sunday following reports of the attack, and found another 18-year-old man nearby with stab wounds. The 18-year-old was placed under arrest on suspicion of murder and remains under hospital arrest as he continues to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police and Forensic officers at the scene of a murder at Button Hill, Chapeltown Road, Leeds.26th August 2019.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds early on Wednesday morning and remains in custody.

Detectives are now continuing to appeal to the public for any information which could help with the investigation, and said it was possible that anyone involved would have been walking around with bloodstained clothing.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Chapeltown murder so far

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno’s family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

“Our investigation is progressing and we have made two arrests but we still need the public’s help to assist us in building up a picture of the assault upon him and the circumstances surrounding it.

“The area was very busy at the time with people socialising for the carnival weekend and we are still keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in Chapeltown Road between its junctions with Button Hill and Grange View between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday and who saw any part of this incident. It’s possible that those involved would have had bloodstained clothing and we would like to speak to anyone who saw anyone like that in the area.

“Tcherno was not someone known to the police for being involved in crime and we are still working to establish the motive for the attack that led to his death.

“I know people may have reservations about coming forward and speaking to the police but I would ask them to consider how they would feel if it was one of their loved ones who had been taken from them at such a young age.

“We are determined to continue doing everything we can to get justice for Tcherno and his family, and support from the community in the form of witnesses and other information will be absolutely vital to achieving that end.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020119S46-PO1 or via 101 quoting Operation Paveend or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.