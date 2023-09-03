Detectives investigating the death of a teenager in Leeds have charged a man with murder.

It comes after an attack was reported to police in Francis Street, Chapeltown. Officers were told at around 2am on August 26 that a man was being assaulted outside a property.

They found him with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the force has confirmed that a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder. Philip Bryant, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday.

Police were told at around 2am on August 26 that a man was being assaulted outside a property in Francis Street, Chapeltown. He died a short time later. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Our investigation into this man’s tragic death has identified further people of interest and we have a range of enquiries currently ongoing to locate these people.

“We are also continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in Francis Street, or anyone with footage that may assist our enquiries to contact our investigation team.”

Police said earlier in the investigation that it is believed three or four people wearing balaclavas were involved in a “sustained attack” on the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information or footage can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230475319.