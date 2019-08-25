'Words can’t describe how sad this sight is' - Shocking photograph shows devastating damage to West Yorkshire cricket club completely burnt to ground in fire

Have your say

The community of Ilkley have been left in despair after a devastating fire engulfed a cricket club - '100%' burning it to the ground.

The fire at Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley has left the club in ashes, with shocking photographs showing the horrific damage to the site.

cc Barry Oldham

Barry Oldham, a player at the club, arrived this morning to discover the damage to his beloved club.

He said: "There are a lot of despondent people there today.

"Words can't describe it."

Four appliances were scrambled to the scene, where crews used 5 large jets to extinguish the fire.

However, 100% of the cricket club was involved in the fire and the pictures show heartbreaking damage.

A log on West Yorkshire Fire Service reads: "Cricket club 100% involved in fire. Crews used 5 large jets and 2 hose reels to extingush the fire.

"4 appliances attended the incident from Otley, Rawdon, Keighley & Shipley along with Fire Investigation officer."

The community including players and fans were left in despair after waking to the news.

One said: "Devastated for the club and for the people who put the effort in to get it built."

Another added: "I’m speechless. Emotions have hit me like a train! That is so incredibly sad. I hope everyone is okay."

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted.