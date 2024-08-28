Chapeltown: Everything we know so far as teenager suffers head injuries after being struck at Leeds bus stop
The 19-year-old victim had received a laceration at the top of his head after being struck by a “heavy object” at just after midnight on Tuesday (August 27).
An investigation into the incident has been launched by detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds District CID.
Here is everything we know so far:
What happened?
Police were called to a report of an injured male at a bus stop in Chapeltown, Leeds.
Officers found a 19-year-old man with a laceration on the top of his head where he had been struck with what West Yorkshire Police described as a “heavy object”.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life threatening.
When and where did it happen?
The man was found at a bus stop at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Grange View.
Officers were called to the scene at 12.10am on Tuesday, August 27.
Has anyone been arrested and what are police doing next?
As of lunchtime on Wednesday, August 28, officers have made no arrests.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240465879 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat