A teenager suffered a head injury after an incident at a bus stop in Leeds.

Police were called to a report of an injured male at a bus stop at the junction of Chapeltown Road and Grange View, Chapeltown at 12.10am today. (August 27)

The victim, a 19-year-old man, had received a laceration to the top of his head when he was struck with a heavy object.

The bus stop dividing Chapeltown Road and Grange View. | Google

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240465879 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat