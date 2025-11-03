Leeds police issue CCTV appeal after Armley robber makes off with 'quantity of cash'

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 14:35 GMT
Emergency services - What happens when you dial 999 - explained in 60 seconds
Police have issued a CCTV appeal after the robbery of a business premises in west Leeds.

The robbery occurred in the Armley area of Leeds on Wednesday, August 20 and resulted in the suspect making off with a quantity of cash.

Most Popular
The robbery occurred in the Armley area of Leeds on Wednesday, August 20.placeholder image
The robbery occurred in the Armley area of Leeds on Wednesday, August 20. | WYP

West Yorkshire Police have now issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our Whatsapp Channel for the latest across Leeds

Anyone who can assist in identifying this man is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, or by using the online 101LiveChat facility. The crime reference is 13250478391.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceCCTVArmleyLeedsSuspect
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice