Police have issued a CCTV appeal after the robbery of a business premises in west Leeds.

The robbery occurred in the Armley area of Leeds on Wednesday, August 20 and resulted in the suspect making off with a quantity of cash.

West Yorkshire Police have now issued CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

Anyone who can assist in identifying this man is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, or by using the online 101LiveChat facility. The crime reference is 13250478391.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.