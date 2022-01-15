CCTV images released of Leeds city centre attack suspects

The victim, a 20-year-old man, suffered a broken cheekbone and split tongue when he was punched and then kicked in the face while on the ground during the incident outside McDonald’s on Albion Street, shortly before 3am on Thursday, December 2.

Anyone who recognises either man or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 959 Worsnop at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210621770 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

A CCTV image of the suspects.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

