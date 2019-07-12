CCTV footage shows moment woman is thrown to ground by West Yorkshire Police officer

An officer is being investigated internally after footage appears to show him throwing a woman under arrest to the ground.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has obtained CCTV of the moment the woman was pulled from a police car at Airedale House on Kirkstall Road last month.

CCTV footage shows he moment a mother-of-two was thrown to the ground by a police officer while being arrested in Leeds

The incident ended in the mother-of-two with a deep cut on her chin and bruises to her arms and legs.

West Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that the incident is being investigated by their internal professional standards directorate.

The 25-year-old mum-of-two had been in Leeds city centre on Friday, June 28, and was driving home when the officers pulled her over on Kirkstall Road and arrested her and another woman on suspicion of being equipped for theft.

The woman, from Bradford, was in the police car in handcuffs, and says she tried to open the door as the car was hot and stuffy and the window wouldn't open.

Bruising left on the woman's chin after landing on her face in the incident

Speaking to the YEP, she said: "I was under arrest for going equipped.

"I had handcuffs on so I couldn't put my hands out to break my fall and landed on my face.

"It happened so fast - I was just screaming."

The moment was captured on the building's CCTV.

Injury incurred to the woman's chin after she was thrown to the ground by a police officer

She added: "One of the women in the building told me she had also complained on the day it happened."

The woman was not seriously injured, but was left with a deep cut to her chin for which a nurse at the police station told her she would need stitches.

"It later scabbed over but I went to A&E to get it looked at and they told me it was a four hour wait", she added. "I had my daughter with me so I had to leave."

She was also left with bruises on her leg and arm.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "On June 28, officers stopped a car in Kirkstall Road, Leeds and arrested two women, aged 25 and 29, from Bradford, on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

"The vehicle had been linked to an incident in Leeds city centre a short time before where shop security staff had reported known shoplifting suspects acting suspiciously with foil-lined bags.

"The 25-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle and threatening behaviour.

"Both women were later released under investigation pending further enquiries."

The spokesman added: "A complaint has been received in relation to the circumstances of the 25-year-old woman’s arrest and is being looked into by West Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Directorate."