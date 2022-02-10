Police release CCTV footage of woman wanted in connection with taxi driver attack
Police in Leeds have issued a CCTV appeal to trace a woman they want to speak to after an attack on a taxi driver.
The attack took place in Armley at approximately 4pm on Monday, December 20.
It was reported that the suspect was picked up by a taxi and refused to pay for the journey.
The taxi driver asked the suspect to leave the vehicle, which resulted in the driver being subjected to racial abuse, police said.
The suspect then attacked the driver before exiting the vehicle.
The driver suffered minor injuries but is "understandably shaken by the incident", police said.
Officers have conducted several lines of enquiry but have not yet been able to identify the suspect.
Anyone who may recognise the woman seen in the footage is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 quoting crime reference 13210656838 Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
