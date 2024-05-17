Regent Street: Police issue CCTV appeal after 16-year-old boy seriously injured in Leeds knife attack
Detectives investigating the incident, where a 16-year-old boy was slashed with a knife and seriously injured, have released an image of the suspect.
The victim had been walking with friends in Mabgate in the city centre at about 11.15am on Thursday, February 22, when they saw a man acting erratically around the Regent Street underpass.
He shouted abuse at one of the boys who became involved in an altercation with him in nearby St Mary’s Street. When the victim intervened, the suspect produced a blade and slashed him across the forehead.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and required stitches to the wound.
The incident is being treated as grievous bodily harm with intent and is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID.
The suspect was described as white, aged about 50, and around 5ft 9ins tall. He had a black/grey stubble beard and balding dark hair. He had a deep voice with a local accent and was wearing a black tracksuit and a black beanie hat.
Anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4651 Emmott at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240099415 or online at 101LiveChat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.