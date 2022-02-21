West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Image LD1120 refers to an assault on February 13 2022.

Image LD1119 refers to a theft on February 13, 2022.

Image LD1118 refers to an assault on February 16, 2022.

Image LD1117 refers to a robbery on January 21, 2022.

Image LD1116 refers to a robbery on January 21, 2022.

Image LD1115 refers to an assault on January 31, 2022.

Image LD1114 refers to an assault in Leeds on February 13, 2022.

Image LD1113 refers to a theft from shop offence on February 15, 2022.

Image LD1112 refers to a theft from shop offence on January 17, 2022.