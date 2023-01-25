News you can trust since 1890
Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 41 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Pair's bloody street brawl involving machete and baseball bat

1. Theft from shop

Theft from shop. Offence date 24/01/2023 Ref: WD4473

Photo: WYP

2. Deception/fraud, Wakefield

Deception/fraud, Wakefield. Offence date 20/11/2022 Ref: WD4472

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 21/01/2023 Ref: WD4471

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 20/01/2023 Ref: WD4470

Photo: WYP

