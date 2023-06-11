Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Caught on camera in Wakefield: 34 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Man jailed after robbing terrified victims at knifepoint as they awaited taxi

Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5015

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5015 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5016

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5016 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5013

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 07/06/2023 Ref: WD5013 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9