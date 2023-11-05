Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Wakefield: 23 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Man handed three-year football ban for throwing vape onto Elland Road

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 01/11/2023 Ref: WD5533

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 01/11/2023 Ref: WD5533 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5532

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5532 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5530

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5530 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5529

5. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 30/10/2023 Ref: WD5529 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 31/10/2023 Ref: WD5528

6. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 31/10/2023 Ref: WD5528 Photo: WYP

