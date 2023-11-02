A man who threw his e-cigarette onto the pitch during a Leeds United match has been handed a three-year Football Banning Order.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Bull, 27, threw his e-cigarette onto the football pitch at Elland Road during a match between Leeds United and Watford on September 23, after Leeds was denied a penalty kick. It landed in the penalty area close to the referee and players.

The referee had to step back out of the way as the e-cigarette came flying. He then picked it up after it landed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By looking at CCTV footage, police were able to see it was Bull who threw the object.

A man who threw his vape onto the pitch after Leeds United was denied a penalty has been handed a three-year football ban. Picture by National World

Bull, of Woodall Lane, Harthill in South Yorkshire, appeared before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday, November 1, where he was ordered to pay a £90 fine, £85 in costs, a £56 surcharge and handed a three-year Football Banning Order. He was also fined an extra £50 for failing to appear in court in October.

Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Superintendent Russell Hughes, who was in charge of policing at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and poses a significant risk of injury to match officials and players.