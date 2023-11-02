Man handed three-year football ban for throwing vape onto Elland Road pitch during Leeds United match
A man who threw his e-cigarette onto the pitch during a Leeds United match has been handed a three-year Football Banning Order.
Daniel Bull, 27, threw his e-cigarette onto the football pitch at Elland Road during a match between Leeds United and Watford on September 23, after Leeds was denied a penalty kick. It landed in the penalty area close to the referee and players.
The referee had to step back out of the way as the e-cigarette came flying. He then picked it up after it landed.
By looking at CCTV footage, police were able to see it was Bull who threw the object.
Bull, of Woodall Lane, Harthill in South Yorkshire, appeared before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday, November 1, where he was ordered to pay a £90 fine, £85 in costs, a £56 surcharge and handed a three-year Football Banning Order. He was also fined an extra £50 for failing to appear in court in October.
Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Superintendent Russell Hughes, who was in charge of policing at the match, said: “Criminal behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and poses a significant risk of injury to match officials and players.
“West Yorkshire Police will always treat incidents like this very seriously. We work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to fully investigate any offences committed and we will also take robust action against those responsible, including seeking Football Banning Orders against them.”