Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Wakefield - 21 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Killer given life sentence after stabbing Leeds dad 25 times

1. Make off without payment, Wakefield

Make off without payment, Wakefield. Offence date 25/11/2021 Ref: WD3072

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 24/11/2021 Ref: WD3071

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 24/11/2021 Ref: WD3070

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Wakefield

Theft from shop, Wakefield. Offence date 24/11/2021 Ref: WD3069

Photo: WYP

