Caught on camera in Leeds: Police need your help to trace these people urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Can you help police?

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Crime Type Theft non specific Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 09/12/2021 Ref: LD0722

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 16/12/2021 Ref: LD0721

Crime Type Assault Area Leeds Offence Date 25/11/2021 Ref: LD0720

Crime Type Assault Area Leeds Offence Date 25/11/2021 Ref: LD0719

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 21/12/2021 Ref: LD0718

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Offence Date 21/12/2021 Ref: LD0717

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 16/12/2021 Ref: LD0716

Crime Type Theft From Shop Area Leeds Leeds City Offence Date 17/12/2021 Ref: LD0715