Caught on camera in Leeds: 40 people police need to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 13:06 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Racist Leeds United fan told to 'get a new hobby' after 10-year football ban

Theft from shop, south Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5497

1. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, south Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5497 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 13/07/2023 Ref: LD5496

2. Theft from shop, west Leeds

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 13/07/2023 Ref: LD5496 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5495

3. Theft from shop, west Leeds

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5495 Photo: WYP

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5494

4. Theft from shop, west Leeds

Theft from shop, west Leeds. Offence date 10/07/2023 Ref: LD5494 Photo: YPN

