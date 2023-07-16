David Ellis was jailed in April for 16 weeks after making gestures during a match at Elland Road that were caught on camera. But during that hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, no order was put in place to keep him away from football matches.

The 39-year-old, of Pottery Lane, York, was brought before Leeds Crown Court this week where the 10-year ban was imposed, stopping him from attending Leeds United and York City matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confusion over why the ban was not in force already delayed the hearing, but from the dock Ellis said: "Do what you want to me. I have no intention of going to football again.”

Ellis has been banned form attending Leeds United and York City games. (pic by National World)

The judge, Recorder Dafydd Enoch QC opted to impose the ban, rather than adjourn the case, and told him: “You definitely need to find a new hobby Mr Ellis, you really won’t be going to football again.

"There should have been an order made during the previous hearing. Given your history, the appropriate length is 10 years.

"You have a history of breaching these orders, but if you breach this one you might go to jail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis made the racist gestures during a Leeds United game against Aston Villa on October 2 last year. He was caught on camera and the footage was uploaded to social media. West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and Ellis was identified.