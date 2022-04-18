Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 39 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:45 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Student stabbed in face with broken bottle during dispute over chicken nugget

1. Theft, Leeds

Theft, Leeds. Offence date 11/03/2022 Ref: LD1587

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 13/04/2022 Ref: LD1586

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 11/04/2022 Ref: LD1585

Photo: WYP

4. Serious offence, Leeds

Serious offence, Leeds. Offence date 07/04/2022 Ref: LD1583

Photo: WYP

