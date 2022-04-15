Nostalgic photos celebrate 1990s pubs in Leeds

They all have one thing in common - they were all taken during sometime in 1992, a year your city had a smile on its face. Leeds and its football club was celebrating winning the First Division title through the streets of the city centre. It was also a 12 months which featured visits from the King of Pop and an Italian operatic tenor who sold more than 100 million records. Last time has since been called on some of these watering holes while others still welcome drinkers today. Is your local featured? READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook