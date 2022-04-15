Enjoy these photo memories which raise a glass to pubs around Leeds in 1992. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Nostalgic photos celebrate 1990s pubs in Leeds

These photos raise a glass to capture a snapshot in time from Leeds thriving pub culture during the early 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 15th April 2022, 4:45 am

They all have one thing in common - they were all taken during sometime in 1992, a year your city had a smile on its face. Leeds and its football club was celebrating winning the First Division title through the streets of the city centre. It was also a 12 months which featured visits from the King of Pop and an Italian operatic tenor who sold more than 100 million records. Last time has since been called on some of these watering holes while others still welcome drinkers today. Is your local featured? READ MORE: 18 photos take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Scotsman

The Scotsman public house at the junction with Kirkgate. Corn Exchange and Duncan Street can be seen in the distance.

2. The Black Dog

The Black Dog public house on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill.

3. Duck & Drake

The Duck & Drake public house at bottom of Kirkgate. Railway bridge can be seen on the right with St Peter's Church tower visible in the background.

4. Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales public house at the junction of Mill Hill with Swinegate.

