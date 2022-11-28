News you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera in Leeds: 36 people police need to speak to right now

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. READ MORE: Cleaner stole 30 'sentimental' pieces of jewellery from Leeds home

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Photo: WYP

2. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 23/11/2022 Ref: LD3489

Photo: WYP

3. Theft from shop, Leeds city centre

Theft from shop, Leeds city centre. Offence date 19/11/2022 Ref: LD3488

Photo: WYP

4. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 07/11/2022 Ref: LD3487

Photo: WYP

