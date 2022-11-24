Mother-of-one Victoria Everett took more than 30 valuable items from the woman and pawned them to pay for food and other essentials after struggling to make ends meet, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 32-year-old had been employed as a general cleaner at the house in Boston Spa where she was trusted to let herself into the property when nobody was home.

But over a period of almost six months from June to December last year, items began to go missing, prosecutor Marte Alnaes said.

Some items were traced to a pawn shop in Leeds. (Getty Images)

The owner at first thought she had mislaid her ring which contained the diamond and sapphire, but then grew suspicious of Everett, who was the only other person with access to the house.

The homeowner then visited pawn shops and quickly identified a piece belonging to her at a brokers in Seacroft.

After being arrested, Everett denied stealing and pawning the items during a first interview, then gave no comments during a second. She later admitted the thefts.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Miss Alnaes, the victim said: “I still find it hard to process that she came into my house and stole those items. She even stood and chatted about her son and the old ladies she helps.”

She said many of the items have still not been recovered.

Everett, of Baildon Close, Whinmoor, has no previous convictions but has cautions for shoplifting.

A probation report into her behaviour found that he had been financially struggling and she used the money to buy basic items, rather than extravagances. She told probation that she “felt bad” for stealing the items.

Mitigating, Anthony Sugare said: “She had a difficult upbringing, she was in care from birth.”

Deputy Circuit Judge Anthony Clayson said: “The jewellery was of a high monetary value in the order of £16,650, and a very high sentimental value as is often the case.

“This had a very serious effect on your victim.”

