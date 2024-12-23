Caught on camera in Leeds: 33 photos issued by West Yorkshire Police this week of people they need to speak to

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

West Yorkshire Police have issued 33 photos this week of people wanted for crimes committed in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts, assaults and public order offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 44 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD9402 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre

1. Assault

Photo LD9402 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9403 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds

2. Theft

Photo LD9403 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9404 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

3. Theft

Photo LD9404 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9405 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

4. Theft

Photo LD9405 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo LD9406 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD9406 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP

Photo LD9407 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds

6. Theft

Photo LD9407 refers to a theft from a shop in north east Leeds | WYP

