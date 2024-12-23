They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts, assaults and public order offences across the city.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 44 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

1 . Assault Photo LD9402 refers to an assault in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

2 . Theft Photo LD9403 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Theft Photo LD9404 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft Photo LD9405 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Theft Photo LD9406 refers to a theft from a shop in north west Leeds | WYP Photo Sales