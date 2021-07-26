Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police

Caught on camera in Leeds - 31 people police urgently want to speak to

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:00 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? PICS: West Yorkshire Police READ MORE: Dealer crashed into wall then police discovered high purity cocaine and £53,000

1. Assault, Leeds

Assault, Leeds. Offence date 12/06/2021 Ref: LD9714

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

2. Theft non-specific, Leeds

Theft non-specific, Leeds. Offence date 21/07/2021 Ref: LD9715

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

3. Theft from shop, Leeds

Theft from shop, Leeds. Offence date 21/07/2021 Ref: LD9713

Photo: WYP

Buy photo

4. Assault, Leeds

Assault, Leeds. Offence date 13/07/2021 Ref: LD9712

Photo: WYP

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 8