Shabaz Choudhry was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his BMW "demolished" 30 meters of stone wall during the incident in Yeadon.

Leeds Crown Court heard Choudhry was followed by officers when he overtook them at speed at 8.30pm on May 11 this year.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said Choudhry ignored blue lights and sirens and sped off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug dealer Shabaz Choudhry was jailed for eight years and three months at Leeds Crown Court

He drove at 70mph on country lanes and went through red lights before losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a stone wall.

The defendant and his passenger were taken to hospital after the incident.

Mr Sharp said Choudhry had been using his mobile phone at the time of the crash.

The car was searched and a large quantity of cocaine was recovered from the vehicle along with £5,000 in cash.

More cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis was found at his home in Bradford as well as £53,000 in cash.

Choudhry, of Byron Halls, Byron Street, Bradford, refused to comment when interviewed.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, dangerous driving and possession of criminal property.

The court heard Choudhry was jailed for eight years in 2003 for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

He was also given a ten-year sentence in 2012 for the same offence and has a conviction for possession of a firearm.

Gerald Doran, mitigating, said Choudhry pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he must be returned to prison for a long time.

The barrister said: "He in no way seeks to excuse his offending.

"He is increasingly mindful of the impact his conduct has had on his family, particularly his parents.

"He is suitably ashamed of the way he has behaved and he is embarrassed for his family due to the shame he has brought to their door."

Choudhry was jailed for eight years and three months.

Recorder Darren Preston said: "Your situation is seriously aggravated by your previous convictions.