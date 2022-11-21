News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Caught on camera in Leeds: 11 people West Yorkshire Police need to speak to urgently

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
4 minutes ago

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera

Do you recognise any of the following people?

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Theft from shop

Image LD3400 refers to a theft from shop on November 10.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Theft from shop

Image LD3394 refers to a theft from shop on October 9.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Assault

Image LD3407 refers to an assault on November 5.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3