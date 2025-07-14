Caught on camera: 15 people in Leeds whom West Yorkshire Police wish to question over reported crimes

West Yorkshire Police have released new CCTV images of individuals they wish to question regarding crimes reported in Leeds.

Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. The photos may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 01/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0079

1. Theft From Shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 01/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0079 | WYP

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 08/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0077

2. Robbery

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 08/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0077 | WYP

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0065

3. Serious Offence

Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0065 | WYP

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 22/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0056

4. Theft From Shop

Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 22/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0056 | WYP

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 20/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0067

5. Public Order

Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 20/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0067 | WYP

Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 09/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0076

6. Dangerous Driving

Area: Leeds North East Offence Date: 09/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0076 | WYP

