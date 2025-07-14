Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation. The photos may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1 . Theft From Shop Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 01/07/2025 Photo reference: LD0079 | WYP Photo Sales

3 . Serious Offence Area: Leeds East Offence Date: 30/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0065 | WYP Photo Sales

4 . Theft From Shop Area: Leeds City Offence Date: 22/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0056 | WYP Photo Sales

5 . Public Order Area: Leeds North West Offence Date: 20/06/2025 Photo reference: LD0067 | WYP Photo Sales