“Extensive enquiries” are underway to track a Wakefield man wanted over breaching bail conditions.

Alexander Julien, from Castleford, is described as a black man with brown eyes and short black hair.

"Extensive enquiries" are underway to track Alexander Julien, 33, Castleford, who is wanted over breaching bail conditions. | West Yorkshire Police

He has black tattoos on the left side of his neck and on his right arm.

The 33-year-old is known to have links to Normanton, Knottingley, Castleford, Wakefield and Dewsbury.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him and police are appealing for anybody with any information about his whereabouts to please contact them.”

The force has urged those with information to call 101, quoting reference 13220624108. Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.