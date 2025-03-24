ClearLase, the tattoo removal specialists who have been helping people erase ink regrets in Sheffield for over a decade, have now expanded their expertise to Leeds' Central Arcade.

What started as a modest operation with a tabletop laser has grown into a multi-location business with a significant social media following, all thanks to founder Ben Hartley.

Originally from South Yorkshire, Ben is a paradox in the world of tattoo removal - heavily inked himself despite years of removing tattoos from others. His journey began in 2012 when he acquired a portable tattoo removal machine and started working out of various tattoo studios in Barnsley and Sheffield.

Determined to turn his interest into a profession, he applied for a young entrepreneur's grant, which allowed him to purchase his first laser machine and take his business to the next level.

Ben has just opened his second tattoo removal clinic in Leeds' Central Arcade. | National World

"I did get some good results with it," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "I'd say it's not a brilliant laser. I wouldn't like to use one these days. It's what's referred to as a passive laser system, which is a little tabletop sort of thing, much lower power. You can get some good results on smaller, simple tattoos, but it struggles on bigger or colourful tattoos."

His motivation for entering the field was deeply personal. "I decided to go down that route because I experienced tattoo removal myself. I had removed one that I'd had done when I was 17. It was awful. It was a big tattoo on the top of my arm, and I wouldn't wear T-shirts if it popped out of the bottom of it. I had been through that sort of process, and I had done my research - there weren't very many options around."

ClearLase truly took off when Ben secured a permanent space next to a tattoo studio at Kelham Island in Sheffield. This move allowed him to upgrade from his original tabletop laser to more powerful, clinical machines capable of removing even the largest and most colourful tattoos. However, it wasn’t just the improved technology that propelled ClearLase forward - it was also Ben’s savvy use of social media.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when in-person appointments became impossible, he pivoted to digital platforms, using years of recorded removal sessions to reach a global audience. What started as an experiment turned into a viral phenomenon.

"During the Covid lockdown of 2021, I realised I had all these videos on Instagram," Ben said. "So I started posting two to three videos every day on TikTok, trying to reply to every comment. At first, I was excited when a video got 1,000 views. Then 10,000. Then 100,000. It just kept going up and up. During the first four weeks, I realised it was really taking off, so I tried to keep posting consistently."

The effort paid off in a big way. "Suddenly, we had several videos going viral - some reaching 100 million views, which was absolutely insane. We're showing treatment videos and before-and-after results that people may not have even known were possible. We're trying to be as open and honest as possible, which I think is why the videos did so well."

For many, the videos became oddly satisfying to watch. "It's like those power washing videos," Ben explained. "Even if you have no interest in tattoos, you'll find yourself watching. I think that's what helped us go viral. With TikTok, we get this massive international reach, but interestingly, it doesn't always translate directly to local customers. Most people still find us through Instagram, Facebook, or word of mouth."

In January, ClearLase expanded to Leeds, opening a brand-new, state-of-the-art clinic in the Central Arcade. The new location represents a significant evolution from the back-room tattoo studios where Ben first operated all those years ago.

"We wanted to create a neutral, friendly environment where people who might be intimidated by tattoo studios can feel comfortable," he said.

Between the Sheffield and Leeds studios, a team of six professionals - including two former midwives and a semi-permanent makeup artist - work to help clients clear their skin of past mistakes. According to Ben, most of the tattoos they remove were inked during the late teens or early 20s, often chosen impulsively or to impress friends.

With advanced machinery, Ben and his team are able to completely remove tattoos. | National World

"There's a demand for this service worldwide. The UK is a heavily tattooed country, and even people who love tattoos often have one or two they don't like anymore. We're just helping people feel comfortable in their own skin."

For Ben and his team, tattoo removal is more than just a procedure - it’s about personal transformation. "It's a satisfying job because you get to see someone through their entire tattoo removal journey, from understanding why they want to remove the tattoo to achieving their final result. We're actually tattoo enthusiasts who remove tattoos. Most of us have multiple tattoos ourselves - we understand the journey."

At its core, ClearLase offers more than just laser treatments - it provides people with the opportunity to redefine their stories. "What we do isn't just about removing ink - it's about giving people a chance to reset, to change their story, to feel confident again. Every tattoo has a story, and sometimes that story needs to come to an end. We're here to help people write their next chapter."