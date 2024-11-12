Footage has been shared showing a man falling from a car that he had been dragged on for half a mile after trying to stop a robbery getaway in Castleford.

Lisa Jane Burgess, aged 44, and Keith Wilcox, aged 41, both of Church Lane Avenue, Outwood, Wakefield, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday) following the incident.

Burgess had previously pleaded guilty to robbery, fraud and causing injury by dangerous driving. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Wilcox pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment.

At around 2:15pm on Sunday, 1 September, Wilcox robbed a woman of her handbag in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Enterprise Way, Castleford.

He got into a black Vauxhall Corsa being driven by Burgess and a male member of the public who witnessed the robbery jumped onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The Corsa was driven to Lumley Street, Castleford, with the man still holding onto the vehicle, before he fell off, with Burgess driving off from the scene. The male victim suffered injuries to the head and body, including a number of fractured ribs.

Police have shared footage of the moment the man fell from the vehicle, which can be viewed at the top of this page.

Burgess attempted to use a bank card which was stolen in the robbery at a convenience store in Altofts.

Police enquiries identified the Corsa as being registered to Burgess and the pair were both arrested later that evening.

Police Constable Natalie Carr, of Wakefield District Crime Team (DCT), said: “The male victim has shown immense bravery standing up against something that he knew to be wrong. We all have a part to play in challenging violence against women and girls and I know how thankful the female robbery victim is for his actions.

“Burgess has put this man in extreme danger by continuing to drive at speed knowing that he was holding on to the vehicle. Even with the knowledge that she had left a man injured in the road, this has not deterred her from attempting to use a bank card that was stolen in the robbery a short time later.

“Both Wilcox and Burgess are rightly now behind bars for their actions.”