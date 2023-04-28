Russel Atkinson, 24, of Meadow Road, Castleford, was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after being found guilty of a rape offence and two sexual assaults in a unanimous verdict by a jury.

Atkinson preyed on the three victims when they had been intoxicated. He has been branded as a sexual predator by detectives who said he showed no remorse for his actions.

The court heard that in February 2020 Atkinson sexually assaulted a female victim in the Leeds area after drugging her. He was also found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting another in the Castleford area in December 2019.

Russel Atkinson was jailed for 13 years at Leeds Crown Court yesterday after being found guilty of a rape offence and two sexual assaults. Photo: Steve Riding

Atkinson will be required to sign on the Sexual Offenders Register for life on his release from prison.

DS Victoria Thomas of Leeds District Police, said: “West Yorkshire Police welcomes the sentence in this case, and we believe it is reflective of just how appalling the crimes committed by Atkinson were.

“He has acted in an absolutely predatory fashion towards all three of his victims who he targeted at the end of nights out. One of the three females was also drugged by him, highlighting just what a danger he poses.”

