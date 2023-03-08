Ian Robinson from Castleford was due to be sentenced this week for obstructing or resisting a police officer during an incident on Smawthorne Lane in the town on December 21 last year. But the case had to be shelved due to issues with the 58-year-old securing a defence barrister.

However, he was asked by the presiding judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks if he was drunk when he appeared unsteady in the dock. Robinson, of Barnes Road, denied he was intoxicated but mumbled that he was feeling tired.

Recorder Hawks said: “If I had a pound for every time someone told me they were not drunk I’d be very wealthy.”

Robinson was accused of being drunk when he appeared in court this week.