Castleford man accused of being drunk during hearing at Leeds Crown Court
A defendant who was accused of being drunk in the dock at Leeds Crown Court has had his case adjourned.
Ian Robinson from Castleford was due to be sentenced this week for obstructing or resisting a police officer during an incident on Smawthorne Lane in the town on December 21 last year. But the case had to be shelved due to issues with the 58-year-old securing a defence barrister.
However, he was asked by the presiding judge, Recorder Anthony Hawks if he was drunk when he appeared unsteady in the dock. Robinson, of Barnes Road, denied he was intoxicated but mumbled that he was feeling tired.
Recorder Hawks said: “If I had a pound for every time someone told me they were not drunk I’d be very wealthy.”
The sentencing hearing was put back until Friday, March 17, after it was ascertained Robinson could be granted legal aid – financial assistance to employ a barrister.