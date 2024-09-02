Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested after police were called to a domestic incident in Rothwell.

The incident, that happened on Castle Road, was reported shortly before 3pm yesterday (September 1).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police issued a statement earlier today (August 2).

It said: “A man was arrested on suspicion of arson, in relation to a fire that caused external damage to a door at the address, and a public order offence.

“A woman was arrested on suspicion of assault, assault on an emergency worker and a public order offence. Both remain in custody.”