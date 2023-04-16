'Career' Leeds burglar left blood behind as he ransacked pensioners' home and stole car

Kevin Woodward, who has a lengthy record for break-ins, smashed an upstairs window to gain access to the house in Guiseley on February 3 but cut himself in the process. The 36-year-old then carried out an untidy search of the house on Westgate when the couple and their son were out, taking two watches worth £1,300, expensive jewellery and a laptop.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court that he even filled up a pillow case with his stolen loot but must have been disturbed because he dropped the bag on the landing. However, he then took the keys to a Honda car parked outside and drove it away. The vehicle was later recovered.

Describing his criminal record as “woeful”, Miss Pearson said he has five previous dwelling burglaries to his name, two conspiracy-to-burgle and three non-dwelling burglary convictions. He has also previously been convicted of stealing a vehicle. Woodward, of Melrose Place, Horsforth, was last sentenced in 2018 when he was given 56 months’ prison.

Woodward was caught after the break-in on Westgate.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted the Guiseley burglary.

Mitigating on his behalf, Edward Steele said his client was “remorseful” which was quickly rejected by Judge Tom Bayliss KC who pointed out that Woodward had burgled “continuously for the past 12 years”.

Mr Steele then said: “He has tried to keep clean and get a better lifestyle. He got a scaffolding job but then got a hand injury that took him out of work.”

He then said the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing caused him to relapse into drug taking, which again failed to impress Judge Bayliss, who said: “Why would that cause him to relapse?”

Mr Steele said Woodward was trying to “get on the straight and narrow” and was in a long-term relationship, has the support of his parents and wants to get a job as soon as he is released.