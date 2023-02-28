Michael Flowers, 21, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday for the possession of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine with the intent to supply.

For the prosecution, Jemima Stephenson told the court that on November 5, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the student flats that Flowers was staying at in Leeds. They found “a significant amount of drugs”, including over 20 grams of cocaine, £1,620 worth of ketamine and just over £1,000 worth of cannabis.

The judge in the case, His Honour Tom Bayliss KC said: “It’s a smorgasbord of drugs.”

The court heard that police also found £735 in cash, a folding knife and an air rifle.

While police were searching the property Flowers returned and was found with £40 in cash and a mobile phone that was searched and found to have a significant number of texts organising drug deals.

Flowers, who was 19 at the time, gave no comment to police in interview but pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He told his probation officer that he began selling drugs as he was “groomed and exploited by other people”

Sentencing Flowers, Judge Bayliss said: “You were caught red handed dealing drugs on a significant scale and the messages on your phone indicate that you were supplying not just friends but to others.”