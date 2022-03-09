Bramhope caravan park incident: Man due in court after police firearms operation at St Helena's
A man is due to appear before a Leeds court after being arrested during a firearms operation at a caravan park.
Officers investigating a report of domestic-related offence first arrived at St Helena’s Caravan Park in Bramhope at around 1pm on Sunday.
The operation, which involved firearms officers and negotiators, continued until the following afternoon when an arrest was made.
West Yorkshire Police said it has now charged Donat Cantrell with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of ammunition and making threats to kill.
The 56-year-old, of St Helena’s Caravan Park, Otley Old Road, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning.
