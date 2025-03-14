An illegal immigrant promised a managerial role at a car wash was duped and driven north before being put to work as a farmer at a cannabis factory.

Police raided the property in Barnsley and found Marius Sinani working as a “gardener”, Leeds Crown Court was told.

But he was spared a jail sentence because it was more than eight years ago, and that he had turned his life around since.

The 28-year-old, who now lives legally in Leeds, had come to the UK and initially worked at a car wash in the south of England.

He said he was approached by two Albanians who offered him a more senior role, but was then taken to the flat above a parade of shops in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley in March of 2016.

On June 4, 2016, the police raided the property due to the smell of cannabis. Three rooms were turned over to growing the drug, with 52 plants found in total, along with a sophisticated set up of lights, fans, transformers and an automated feeding system.

Based on a rotating three grows a year, it was capable of producing between £80,000 and £100,000 worth of the drug.

Sinani was arrested and later bailed, but failed to attend court and a warrant was issued.

He was eventually re-arrested last year and given 28 days’ jail for the bail breach, and then kept on remand until this week.

Sinani, of Holdforth Close, Armley, admitted producing cannabis.

A probation report suggested he “regretted what he did” but felt he had “no other option”.

He is now legally permitted to remain in the UK and works in a coffee shop.

Mitigating, Matthew Stewart said Sinani had not been in trouble since 2016.

Judge Howard Crowson said: “It’s nearly nine years old. It’s a long time ago.

“It’s clear the plants were grown in rotation. It could have generated an income of about £80,000 a year, but not for you.

“Your life had completely transformed from an illegal immigrant for someone who has a right to remain.”

He gave him a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.