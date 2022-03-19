Car driven wrong way around West Yorkshire roundabout in 'dangerous' escape from police
A car was driven the wrong way around a roundabout in West Yorkshire in a "dangerous" escape from the police.
Officers tried to stop the car in Bierley, Bradford, on Friday night.
The car made off from the police and a chase followed.
During the chase, the car went the wrong way around a roundabout on the A6177, near the ASDA Superstore in Bowling.
The occupants then abandoned the vehicle before escaping from the police. The car was seized and officers are hunting the driver.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle made off from officers last night and pursuit ensued.
"Vehicle driven dangerously including wrong way at Asda roundabout.
"Abandoned, occupants made off on foot. Vehicle seized and enquiries ongoing to trace driver."
