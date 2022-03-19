Officers tried to stop the car in Bierley, Bradford, on Friday night.

The car made off from the police and a chase followed.

During the chase, the car went the wrong way around a roundabout on the A6177, near the ASDA Superstore in Bowling.

The car was seized by police and officers are searching for the driver (Photo: WYP)

The occupants then abandoned the vehicle before escaping from the police. The car was seized and officers are hunting the driver.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Bradford South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle made off from officers last night and pursuit ensued.

"Vehicle driven dangerously including wrong way at Asda roundabout.

"Abandoned, occupants made off on foot. Vehicle seized and enquiries ongoing to trace driver."