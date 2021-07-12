Bilal Hussain tried to get rid of the phones, which contained incriminating text messages, as he was being pursued by officers during the incident in Kirkstall.

Leeds Crown Court heard patrol officers signalled for Hussain to stop on February 7 last year.

The 25-year-old defendant sped off and a pursuit lasted around five minutes.

Leeds Crown Court

Hussain drove at 60mph in a 30mph area and drove on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

Giles Grant, prosecuting, said Hussain eventually stopped the car and police officers searched the vehicle.

They found 60 wraps of cannabis worth around £700.

The officers then re-traced the route of the pursuit and found two mobile phone underneath a parked car.

The phones were found to contain messages linking Hussain to drug supply.

Hussain, of Sandford Road, Bradford, was interviewed and accepted that he had driven dangerously.

He admitted that the drugs were his and he had been dealing for around one month since leaving university.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

David Langwallner, mitigating, said Hussain had been pressured into selling the drug after he built up a debt with the dealer to fund his own cannabis habit.

Mr Langwallner said Hussain has no previous convictions, no longer used cannabis and has a job working for Yorkshire Water.

The barrister said: "He is, frankly, petrified, and has been advised to prepare himself for the worst today.

"This is someone who comes to court of previous clean character."

Hussain was given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for ten months.