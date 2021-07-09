Jon Dore was stopped by officers as they walked through Hirst's Yard and saw a group of men standing around the defendant.

Dore was seen passing items to the group and the officers believed a drug transaction was taking place.

Dore, aged 19 at the time of the incident on June 28, 2019, gave a false name to the officers.

Leeds drug dealer Jon Dore was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court.

He was searched and a plastic bag containing cocaine was found down the back of trousers.

Daniel Penman, prosecuting, said the bag also contained paracetamol and ibuprofen which the defendant planned to sell as cocaine.

His mobile phone was seized and found to contain 'batch' messages advertising illegal drugs for sale.

Dore, now aged 21, of Lovell Park Hill, Sheepscar, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Jonathan Turner, mitigating, said Dore had not been in trouble in two years since the offending.

Mr Turner said Dore became involved in drug dealing a a time when he was out of work and had no where to live