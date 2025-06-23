Canine custody fights 'on the rise' in bitter Leeds divorce battles

Pet owners battling for custody of their devoted dogs during bitter divorces are on the rise in Leeds, lawyers have said.

With children often at the centre of a tug-of-war between parents, it seems the future of their precious pooches are now also subject to contentious court hearings.

John Howe & Co, based in Pudsey, has seen a dramatic rise in cases and with dogs regarded as property, proceedings take place in the small-claims court.

Bryn Rees, a solicitor for the firm, said: "Pets are often seen as family members, and their custody can be just as contentious as child custody.

“We're seeing an increasing number of clients who are deeply attached to their dogs and want to ensure they remain in their care.

“Despite them feeling like family members, in the eyes of the law they are property and just one of many assets that needs dividing when a couple separate.

Bryn Rees (inset) says court cases involving custody of dogs is on the rise in the Leeds area. | John Howe & Co / NW

“The court's primary goal is to determine the rightful owner based on evidence such as proof of purchase, registration forms, and veterinary records.

“Judges may also consider who has been the primary caregiver, looking at factors including who has been feeding, grooming, and providing medical care for the dog. Emotional ties, while acknowledged and considered, take a backseat to objective proof.”

He said that couples may come to an agreement over custody, and these can vary widely, depending on the specifics of each case.

Some agreements may grant sole custody to one party, while others might outline shared custody arrangements.

In shared-custody scenarios, the agreement typically includes a detailed schedule specifying when each party will have the dog.

Financial obligations are another critical aspect of these agreements, including expenses related to the dog's care, including food, grooming, and medical costs.

Both parties must agree on how these costs will be divided to ensure the dog's well-being is maintained.

Mr Rhys said: "We often see clients who are willing to go to great lengths to ensure their pets are well cared for, even after a separation.

“These agreements help provide clarity and prevent disputes down the line. It's essential to cover all aspects, from living arrangements to walking schedules, to ensure the pet's best interests are prioritised.”

And he says it is important that both parties adhere to the ruling, because the case could be brought back to court, and a writ of possession may be issued, authorising the police to retrieve the pet if necessary.