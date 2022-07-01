Wood was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court.

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week heard Kevin Wood, 43, of Glebe Street, had got hold of a car that had reported stolen at 11pm that evening. He was over the limit and later admitted to having taken cocaine.

Police noticed him driving the car at 1.30am on February 26 this year. A "four minute chase" then ensued around residential streets in Castleford.

The court heard Wood also turned off the car's lights off in an attempt to avoid detection from police.

The vehicle was then blocked by a police vehicle, which Wood then drove into.

When he was eventually arrested, Wood was taken to a police station, where he gave a breath sample showing him to be over the alcohol limit. The court heard how blood sample for a drugs test could not be taken due to his hardened veins from years of drug use.

Wood had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Mitigating for Wood, Satpal Roth-Sharma said: "He was visiting and asked a couple where he can buy cocaine. He could not give into the temptation of using it at the time."

Sentencing Wood, Judge said: "You have written me a letter explaining the difficulties you have had and you are seeking to address your offending. I am impressed with that letter.

"The driving at excessive speed and turning off your lights and driving into a police car, knowing you could not get away."