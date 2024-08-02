Call Lane: Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:50 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Leeds city centre.

The incident, on Call Lane, was reported at around 4.30am on Wednesday (July 31).

A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident on Call Lane.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident on Call Lane. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

A police cordon was erected near The Bridge Bar, as forensic teams were spotted on the scene later that day.

This morning, police confirmed that 19-year-old Leon Richards, of Melton Road, Wakefield, has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

A 39-year-old man remains in hospital where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

