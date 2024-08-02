Call Lane: Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Leeds
The incident, on Call Lane, was reported at around 4.30am on Wednesday (July 31).
A police cordon was erected near The Bridge Bar, as forensic teams were spotted on the scene later that day.
This morning, police confirmed that 19-year-old Leon Richards, of Melton Road, Wakefield, has been charged with attempted murder.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.
A 39-year-old man remains in hospital where his condition is said to be serious but stable.