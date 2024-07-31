Officers were called by the ambulance service at approximately 4.38am this morning (Wednesday, July 31) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane.
The victim, 39-year old-man, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A force spokesperson has confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe captured these shots from the scene...