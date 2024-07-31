Call Lane: 13 pictures from scene as police forensics investigate serious assault in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:03 BST

Police forensics are investigating a serious assault in Leeds city centre.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at approximately 4.38am this morning (Wednesday, July 31) to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane.

The victim, 39-year old-man, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A force spokesperson has confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe captured these shots from the scene...

Police incident off Call Lane, near The Bridge Bar.

1. Call Lane incident

Police incident off Call Lane, near The Bridge Bar. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Officers were called by the ambulance service at approximately 4.38am this morning (Wednesday, July 31).

2. Call Lane incident

Officers were called by the ambulance service at approximately 4.38am this morning (Wednesday, July 31). | National World

A forensic scene has been put in place near to The Bridge Bar on the corner of Call Lane and Bridge End.

3. Call Lane incident

A forensic scene has been put in place near to The Bridge Bar on the corner of Call Lane and Bridge End. | National World

Police forensics were photographed hard at work.

4. Call Lane incident

Police forensics were photographed hard at work. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Detectives from Leeds CID were pictured at the scene.

5. Call Lane incident

Detectives from Leeds CID were pictured at the scene. | National World

Police responded to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane.

6. Call Lane incident

Police responded to reports that a man had been assaulted on Call Lane. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

